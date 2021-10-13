CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Co-Founder: OEMs "Haven't Done The Math Fully" On EV Switch

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel believes that OEMs don’t really seem to know what it takes to get the switch to electric vehicles right. Speaking with startup investor Jason Calacanis as a guest on his “This Week in Startups” YouTube show, Straubel covered several topics, including how some OEMs have declared their complete dedication to EVs without assessing the many implications of that switch, most importantly supply chain security.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hundreds of jobs ‘saved’ as Ford chooses Liverpool factory for electric cars

Hundreds of jobs have been saved after Ford chose a factory in Merseyside to build parts for electric cars. The automotive giant has announced plans to sell exclusively electric vehicles in the UK and rest of Europe by the end of this decade. The US manufacturer is now set to revamp a factory in Halewood, Liverpool, to develop electric power units for vehicles. Halewood will be Ford‘s first electric vehicle component in-house assembly site in Europe.The £230m investment is reportedly expected to save about 500 jobs. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said it was “excellent news for...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Admits What Millions Of Fans Still Deny

The speed automakers are racing towards all-electric futures is extraordinary. We never would have imagined this happening, say, five years ago. And yet major OEMs like General Motors have committed themselves to ditching combustion engines in favor of electrification. GM, for example, aims to make this happen by 2035, though this could change. It might have to because many governments, especially in Europe, are anxious to ban sales of new combustion-engine vehicles as soon as possible. Automakers must be ready for this scenario.
CARS
riverbender.com

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Calacanis
CNN

Stellantis is the latest automaker planning an expensive EV battery factory

New York (CNN Business) — The auto industry continues its rush to build factories for production of the massive batteries needed to power electric vehicles. Automaker Stellantis, formed by last year's merger of Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Group, and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Monday they are partnering to produce lithium-ion batteries for the North American market.
BUSINESS
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam Ready To Rock America With New Electric SUV

It's been over three years since we heard about a new automotive company called VinFast. The Vietnamese brand initially showed off a luxurious sedan and SUV that were uniquely styled but actually based on the BMW 5 Series and X5. A lot has happened since then. VinFast revealed a few new electric vehicles at the start of this year, and back in July, the company announced that it had officially opened offices in both North America and Europe. Now, we know more about when we can expect to see the company's first EVs hit the road in the US.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Toyota is building $1.29 billion battery plant in the U.S.

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

(Reuters) - Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A...
BUSINESS
VW's Herbert Diess Explains Why Brand's EVs Are Better Than Gas

Those who closely follow the EV segment have likely seen Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Herbert Diess in the news of late. This is because he's been pushing the automaker to see that EVs are the way of the future. Now he's advocating for EVs on LinkedIn, though strangely, it seems his recent post may have been taken down.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Volkswagen doubles Q3 ’20 EV delivery tally, ID.4 leads the way

German car company Volkswagen announced that it had delivered 122,100 all-electric vehicles globally in the third quarter of 2021, doubling its tally from the same period a year before. Volkswagen says that the Q3 2021 electric vehicle delivery total is a 109% increase from Q3 2020 when the automaker was...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

LONDON (Reuters) – With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era. As part of its own 30 billion euro...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Toyota reveals multi-billion battery plans after dropping the EV ball

Toyota plans to pump $3.4 billion into high-tech batteries for electric vehicles in the US, with the automaker revealing aggressive plans for next-gen cells through 2030. The investment will see a new automotive battery plant constructed, Toyota says, as it pushes back against suggestions that it allowed its electrification lead over competitors to wane.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Foxconn Unveils First EV Concepts With Up To 466 Miles Of Range

Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) today introduced its first electric vehicle concepts under the Foxtron brand, a joint venture between the largest Apple iPhone producer and Taiwan’s biggest carmaker Yulon Motor. Announced at the Hon Hai Tech Day 2021 event in Taipei, the three EVs are all based on...
BUSINESS
BMW BLOG

BMW invests in Our Next Energy battery start-up

The search for a better battery setup for our electric cars is in full swing. If we’re being honest, the battery technology used in 99% of the electric cars on the roads today is nothing new. It’s largely the same lithium-ion technology we’ve had since the 1980s. However, car makers are working extra hard and trying to find a better solution and start-ups in this field are doing the same. One of them, in which BMW recently announced a fresh investment, is Our Next Energy.
BUSINESS

