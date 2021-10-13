Tesla Co-Founder: OEMs "Haven't Done The Math Fully" On EV Switch

It's been over three years since we heard about a new automotive company called VinFast. The Vietnamese brand initially showed off a luxurious sedan and SUV that were uniquely styled but actually based on the BMW 5 Series and X5. A lot has happened since then. VinFast revealed a few new electric vehicles at the start of this year, and back in July, the company announced that it had officially opened offices in both North America and Europe. Now, we know more about when we can expect to see the company's first EVs hit the road in the US.

