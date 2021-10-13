Tesla Co-Founder: OEMs "Haven't Done The Math Fully" On EV Switch
Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel believes that OEMs don’t really seem to know what it takes to get the switch to electric vehicles right. Speaking with startup investor Jason Calacanis as a guest on his “This Week in Startups” YouTube show, Straubel covered several topics, including how some OEMs have declared their complete dedication to EVs without assessing the many implications of that switch, most importantly supply chain security.insideevs.com
