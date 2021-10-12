CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61853 during Q4

By Chambana Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61853 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

