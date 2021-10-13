CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Mary K. Gore

Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Mary K. Gore entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Free Grace Disciples of Christ Church, Manteo, NC at 12:00 noon. Viewing and visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Mary touch the heart of many and will be remembered by: mother, Monique D. Gore (Curtis); sister, Iesha Gore-Orgsdon (Justin); brother, Dustin Leary ( Sarah); and a host of nieces, nephews,cousins and friends. Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Gore family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.

