Maybe if I helped things along, things would go much easier. Someone once told me when you pray for wisdom, or whatever you need, give God 72 hours. Why can't he do it right away? Like I said, I really, really hate waiting. We have been to the ER so many times with Joe's cancer and bladder issues. Some times we had valid problems, other times we were just running scared. Another thing is when you are in a situation and a doctor or nurse answers a question like, "Is it possible for my bladder to stop working completely?" with a yes, all I can say is YIKES!!! We become sure that this is the r...

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO