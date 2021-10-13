CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Of Duty Devs Promise Major Action Against Cheaters In Ominous Message

In case you were unaware, Call of Duty games have a cheating problem. A massive cheating problem. Although it is undeniable that Warzone has been a hit and one of the best battle royales ever made, the continued issues with cheaters (as well as balancing) have driven fans away from the title and possibly the franchise. Now ,Activision is addressing the cheaters directly as it ramps up its anti-cheat efforts for both Warzone and the upcoming Vanguard.

