Goshen, IN

Survivor network aiding patients from beginning to end

By SHEILA SELMAN
Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN — Cancer patients don’t have to take their journey through treatment and recovery alone, and they don’t have to thanks to Cancer Survivor Network. The network, offered through Goshen Health, connects cancer patients with a team of specialists and other cancer patients and survivors, and they do not have to be patients at Goshen Health. Nor is the group cancer specific, so anyone can join — and that includes family and friends who are supporting the patient. About 1,000 people use the network currently.

