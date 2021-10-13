RUN THE PENINSULA: Spots available for Larry Scott Run

PORT TOWNSEND — The fourth of five Run the Peninsula events, the Larry Scott Paved Trail Run, is set Saturday along the Port Townsend Bay and environs. The third annual Larry Scott Trail Run consists of 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. As many as 350 runners are expected to get out on the trail beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the half-marathon and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K and 10K races. The race is returning as a live event after going to a strictly virtual race last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.