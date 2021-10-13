'League Of Legends' Is Disabling All Chat In Effort To Combat Abuse
Riot Games has announced that League of Legends will no longer feature the ability to chat to other players in order to stem the tide of abuse in matches. Patch 11.21, which is scheduled to roll out on October 20th, includes new skins for Kai'Sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear and Yasuo as well as changes to the Ironspike Whip, Stridebreaker and Goredrinker. Speaking in a post to the game's official blog, Riot Games explained that abuse has been a "rising problem" throughout this year and player reports show that "negative interactions outweigh the positives."www.gamingbible.co.uk
