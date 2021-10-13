CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'League Of Legends' Is Disabling All Chat In Effort To Combat Abuse

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Riot Games has announced that League of Legends will no longer feature the ability to chat to other players in order to stem the tide of abuse in matches. Patch 11.21, which is scheduled to roll out on October 20th, includes new skins for Kai'Sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear and Yasuo as well as changes to the Ironspike Whip, Stridebreaker and Goredrinker. Speaking in a post to the game's official blog, Riot Games explained that abuse has been a "rising problem" throughout this year and player reports show that "negative interactions outweigh the positives."

DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.20 Preview Detailed

League of Legends Patch 11.20 is scheduled to hit servers on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The patch will be the first one in weeks that will not be focused on balancing for the upcoming League of Legends World Championship. Players are excited to figure out what Riot has decided to change in one of the last patches of the year, especially now that the patch preview is live.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Your Shop returns to League of Legends

Your Shop is live in League of Legends once again. The unique promotion offers sales on six random champion skins based entirely on players’ champion pools. So if Riot’s skin sales haven’t been lining up with your champion preferences as of late, it might be time to pull the trigger on some long-coveted skins.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

How broken is Goredrinker in League of Legends?

The Play-in stage of the 2021 LoL World Championship finished on Oct. 9, giving us a total of 38 games on the new Patch 11.19 and the first peek into the Worlds 2021 meta. Against expectations, the hottest champion was not Amumu or Tryndamera, but Miss Fortune, boasting 97.4% pick/ban rate — the highest of all champions. In the jungle, assassin champions like Qiyana, Talon, and Zed have been drafted a few times but Lee Sin and Xin Zhao still dominate the meta there because of Goredrinker.
VIDEO GAMES
thewatchdogonline.com

League of Legends: Champions to be Crowned

The League of Legends World Championship: a month-long tournament between the 24 top teams across 12 different regions. It is the culmination of what professional LoL players work towards the entire year. Every team that participates holds the same dream of hoisting the Summoner’s Cup at the end of it all, but only one team gets the honor.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League players baffled as Riot disables All chat in patch 11.21

As Riot Games rolled out one of the last League of Legends patches of Season 11, they revealed all chat will be disabled in 11.21 to lower toxicity, and players are baffled. Season 11 of League of Legends is winding down but that hasn’t stopped Riot Games from testing out a game-changing feature in 11.21.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Riot are removing cross-team text chat in League Of Legends

Riot Games have announced they're disabling /all chat in matchmade queues in League Of Legends to cut back on verbal abuse. Players in the same team will still be able to type to each other, and post-match chat will remain cross-team too, so you'll still be able to throw out your "ggs". But, as of League's next patch, you'll no longer be able to see messages from enemies mid-game. Good riddance, I say.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best League of Legends players to watch at Worlds 2021

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 Main Event is about to kick off. With the final 16 teams now chasing the Summoner’s Cup, we’ve highlighted the players that you need to keep an eye on as they will make and break their team’s campaigns. With Play-Ins now behind us, the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends Wild Rift is adding guilds

Guilds have always been the cornerstone of social gaming and Riot Games are not oblivious to that fact, even if it might look that way since League of Legends doesn't have that particular feature, 12 years after launch. The version of the game for consoles and mobile, however, is about to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This League Of Legends Change Could Be A Breath Of Fresh Air

Many online games are unfortunately full of toxicity, and "League of Legends" is no exception. While the game got serious about toxic players earlier this year by rolling out harsher punishments for players who AFK, grief, or just intentionally lose the game, the changes weren't quite enough to clear the air. Now, "League of Legends" is looking to go the extra step by completely disabling /all chat, a feature where players can talk to the enemy team.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

League of Legends’ next patch won’t let you chat with the enemy team

League of Legends is losing cross-team chat, at least temporarily. Riot is removing the popular all chat feature (also called /all chat) in League’s next patch in hopes of combatting toxicity, the developer announced on Tuesday. The feature will remain disabled for a few patches while Riot tests player responses to its removal.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

League of Legends PC Game Download For Free

Riot Games presents League of Legends, a 3D online battle arena game for multi-players. The game features matches that last between 20 and 60 minutes. To win, the team works together. The players choose the characters with the most unique abilities. Ultimate abilities are stronger than regular abilities. The champproton’s complete set of abilities is called its kit. Each champproton can deal damage to their target unit with an auto (or basic attack). The speed at which champproton basic attack determines the rate they can do so. You can also download League Of Legends free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES
