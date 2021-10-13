CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP lawmakers wanted to overturn the state's mask mandate in schools. What happened?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature returned early last month from summer break with a goal to overturn the Wolf administration's school mask mandate. But lawmakers recently went on break again without accomplishing that goal, and it's unclear if they'll be able to muster the votes to do so when they come back later this month. The General Assembly will be in session for just four weeks before the end of the year.

