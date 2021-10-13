Media Bar lets you scrub your music or podcasts by swiping on your status bar
Bringing additional functionalities on our devices through third-party apps is something Android enthusiasts have been doing for a while. Power users are always trying to find ways to customize things on top of the regular offerings on OEM skins. This is why we came across innovative apps like Access Dots and Energy Ring that brought a whole new angle to Android UI enhancement. Now, the developer behind these two apps has come up with another useful piece of software named Media Bar that adds a media playback controller and a progress indicator to the status bar on your Android smartphone.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0