CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Media Bar lets you scrub your music or podcasts by swiping on your status bar

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Bringing additional functionalities on our devices through third-party apps is something Android enthusiasts have been doing for a while. Power users are always trying to find ways to customize things on top of the regular offerings on OEM skins. This is why we came across innovative apps like Access Dots and Energy Ring that brought a whole new angle to Android UI enhancement. Now, the developer behind these two apps has come up with another useful piece of software named Media Bar that adds a media playback controller and a progress indicator to the status bar on your Android smartphone.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Clubhouse Replays Finally Let You Record Your Conversations

Clubhouse has announced that it is launching a Replays feature that will give creators the option of downloading and sharing their discussions. This will help to increase exposure for Clubhouse creators and increase the lifespan of their conversations. Read on to find out what the Clubhouse Replays feature is about...
INTERNET
Fast Company

This wild Chrome extension lets you bend websites to your will

Last week, while staring at Amazon’s overly cluttered website, I finally decided to do something about it. Using a Chrome extension called PixieBrix, I began removing all the superfluous widgets and distractions from Amazon’s product pages, including the Alexa banner ad at the top, the “frequently bought together” promo below the product picture, and the sponsored product listings further down the page. Now I can find what I’m looking for with less scrolling and fewer upsells along the way.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Status Bar#Smartphone#In App Purchases#Oem#Android Ui#Media Bar#Xda
xda-developers

Pixel Stand update adds the setup flow for the Pixel 6’s new stand and Material You redesign

The Google Pixel 6 is officially coming out on October 18. Alongside it, we also expect to see the debut of the 2nd Pixel Stand. Like the Pixel 6 series, the upcoming Pixel Stand has leaked heavily over the past few weeks. We already know how it will look like, and we also know it will feature an improved coil setup that enables a significantly faster charging speed. With the official reveal just three days away, more information has emerged about the Pixel Stand.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Search Now Lets You Tune Your Guitar

Users can now tune their guitar using nothing but Google Search. Google Assistant has already offered this ability in some form with the “tune my instrument” command. But this new addition helps users tune their guitars using just a mobile web browser and the built-in microphone. To get started, users...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

You might be able to listen to Apple Music on a PlayStation 5 soon

The PlayStation 5 is a pretty difficult games console to get a hold of, but it’s packed full of features. A favorite feature of many gamers is Spotify integration so that you can listen to music in supported games while you play, or even just listen to music while doing something else. There’s a stark lack of other services though if you want to listen to music. There’s no TIDAL, there’s no Deezer, and until recently, there was no Apple Music. That might be changing though, as it seems that Apple Music might be coming to the PlayStation 5 soon.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge will now let you type with your voice

You might soon not need your hands to type in Microsoft Edge thanks to the latest update to the software. Alongside the usual bug fixes, the latest Microsoft Edge 96.0.1032.0 Dev channel release has added a number of new features to the browser, including Microsoft Editor built in, and support for voice typing.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Pixel 6 leaked advertisements give us one more look at both devices before launch

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and the company is set to take the wraps off its biggest addition to the series on Tuesday. The devices themselves have been leaked to the moon and back, but there are still some bits and pieces that we don’t know. Now a pair of promotional videos have leaked, giving us yet another live look at the Pixel 6 series before its release — and showcasing some of its new features too.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

WhatsApp will soon let you determine the contents of your chat backup

Despite the backlash that it received due to its controversial privacy policy, WhatsApp continues to dominate the instant messaging space. Its ability to back up chats to Google Drive/iCloud can come in handy while switching devices. A future version of WhatsApp will let you set a limit on your backup size.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

XDA Basics: How to use Shared with You on macOS Monterey and iOS 15

Apple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey back in June, in addition to other Apple operating system updates. While supported iPhones can now run the latest and greatest iOS version, Mac users will have to wait. It’s common for major macOS upgrades to arrive around two months after iOS, due to the complexity of the OS. iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey bring Shared with You support. It’s a new iMessage feature that helps you find received links in their respective places.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

This Week in Tech: New WhatsApp features, Rootless themes return to Android, and more

While the last week was quite eventful in the world of tech, this past week was relatively slow. Other than a few new tidbits about the latest software releases, a couple of new WhatsApp features, and a few more Pixel 6 leaks, nothing significant happened this week. However, that’s just the calm before the storm, as the coming week will be packed with some major announcements from Apple and Samsung. Nonetheless, if you missed any of our coverage this week, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Pixel Sounds app gets a taste of Material You in the latest update

With the Pixel 6 launch event just a day away, Google is ramping up the rollout of Material You makeovers for its first-party apps. The latest to get a fresh coat of paint with Material You elements is the Pixel Sounds app — a collection of ringtones, notifications, and alarms for the Google Pixel. The app comes pre-installed on Pixel phones.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Apple announces new Voice Plan for Apple Music

Apple’s “Unleashed” event is underway, and the company has announced a new Voice Plan for Apple Music. It’s a new Apple Music plan that costs just $4.99 a month, but it has a few catches. The first is that it’s limited to one person per subscription, and the second is that your music playback is limited to Siri only. There’s also no spatial or lossless audio, and you won’t have access to lyrics or music videos, either.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

How to eliminate the Kindle audio icon from watch face

I have the current Watch 4 Classic software and now I see a Kindle audio icon at the bottom of the watch face. I know that the audio icon is supposed to be there when some audio function is active, but I have never paired my Kindle reader to anything.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Reddit teams with Adobe to launch its first live competition show

Social media platform Reddit has teamed up with Adobe to launch its first live series, a comedy and competition show that revolves around the popular subreddit /r/photoshopbattles. The streaming series tasks participants with using Photoshop to compete in “Photoshop battles” in hour-long episodes, which will also feature celebrities and comedians for commentary.
CELEBRITIES
xda-developers

Download the leaked Pixel 6 live wallpapers for your smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and we’ve got a look at nearly all of its exclusive wallpapers. There are a ton of wallpapers to choose from — some that incorporate the camera punch hole, the “Motif” collection of wallpapers, plants, and more. Now there are a set of live wallpapers taken from an actual Pixel 6 device that you can install on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Twitter wants to show you ads in the middle of conversations

In a fresh bid to maximize its revenue, Twitter on Wednesday announced it’s going to experiment with a new ad format. Twitter already displays ads between tweets, but as part of this new experiment, the company will start showing them in one more place: between tweet replies. Twitter’s Revenue Product...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy