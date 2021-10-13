CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings Wednesday after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.

At Wembley Stadium, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Hungary drew 1-1 with England.

Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder. Polish flags were on display in the Hungary sector and some in the crowd which pushed back against police wore clothes with the insignia of Polish clubs.

Poland’s own game in Tirana in Group I was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

“Following an analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to yesterday’s England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland FIFA World Cup qualifier matches,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.

Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday’s game against Albania in an empty stadium.

FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games.

“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse,” FIFA said. “FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

