NHL Opening Night Predictions: Penguins at Lightning, Kraken at Golden Knights

By Ryan Gilbert
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Opening Night is here! After a long offseason, hockey is back. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out the 2020-21 NHL season by lifting the Stanley Cup and they’ll open the 2021-22 season by raising their banner. The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to spoil, but don’t have a healthy roster. In the nightcap, the expansion draft darlings face off as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for their first game.

