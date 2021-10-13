CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is noncommittal on Darius Slay shadowing Bucs top WR

By Glenn Erby
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarius Slay capped off a big week by welcoming a new baby boy and then snagging two interceptions from Sam Darnold in Philadelphia 21-18 come from behind win. Jonathan Gannon went away from his mostly zone approach, allowing Slay to shadow Panthers star wide receiver, D.J. Moore, for parts of the game. During game action where Slay was matched up with Moore, the veteran logged 2 passes defended, 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, and 42 total yards allowed.

theeagleswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles show grit in otherwise frustrating loss to Bucs

For the second week in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles played dreadfully the majority of the game, until one single flash of hope changed everything and inspired a second win. Here’s everything you need to know from the 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay. Not good enough. The Bucs may have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
On3.com

Darius Slay trolls Rodrigo Blankenship after pivotal missed field goal

To cap off the roughest week in NFL history, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed three kicks, including a potential game-winner with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Colts kicker was certainly not alone, NFL kickers finished with more missed extra points than any week of the Super Bowl era.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jonathan Gannon needs to wake up and smell the bacon before it’s too late

The Eagles haven’t exactly flaunted an exotic defense this season. Through the opening four games, Gannon’s unit has been subject to plenty of criticism and there hasn’t been much in the way of improvement on a weekly basis. If there’s ever a time to change that, it’s against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Wr#Panthers
NBC Sports

Jonathan Gannon: 'We can't keep looking like that'

The players aren’t the problem. The scheme isn’t the problem. Jonathan Gannon is the problem. That’s the expert opinion of … Jonathan Gannon. “We always first look at the coaches,” Gannon said Tuesday. “I think we're all pissed off about the last two games. We haven't played great on defense. That's evident. And that starts with me and starts with the coaches.”
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: Darius Slay misses practice due to “personal matter”

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. Two players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Lane Johnson and Darius Slay. Both players have “personal matter” listed next to their names. Johnson seems to be on track to miss...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni still has confidence in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon | Takeaways

Wearing a black Flyers cap, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media Monday, a day after the team lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 42- 30. Sirianni and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to find ways to correct their mistakes, primarily stopping penalties and improving the run defense, two things that have contributed to the current three-game losing streak.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jonathan Gannon says the Eagles aren’t a dime team, don’t have a specific scheme

Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spoke to reporters on Tuesday and opened up about how they weren’t a dime package team, how they don’t really have a specific scheme they stick to, and what they have to do to better against the run on first and second down. Gannon also explained why he isn’t worried about Fletcher Cox’s production through four weeks of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
philadelphiaeagles.com

Jonathan Gannon: 'We're all pissed off about the last 2 games'

Four games into this 2021 Eagles season, what do the coaches know about their players? How will they adapt the schemes in all three phases moving forward to help the players succeed? We're going to find out as the Eagles prepare for Week 5 on the road at the 3-1 Panthers. On Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the three coordinators met reporters to discuss their groups and the state of the offense, defense, and special teams with the attention now on Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jonathan Gannon says patience with himself wearing thin amid Eagles defensive issues

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has struggled mightily the last two weeks in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have allowed over 76 offensive points combined with the Chiefs putting up 471 yards of total offense. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is frustrated with his performance...
NFL
arcamax.com

Mike Sielski: Andy Reid says goodbye to Philly and the Eagles by torching Jonathan Gannon's defense

The football stayed in the air a long time, as few of Patrick Mahomes’ passes do. This one wasn’t straight and targeted as a strong-bow’s arrow, but, instead, traveled a deep and feathery arc to an empty area of Lincoln Financial Field, giving Tyreek Hill enough time to sprint under it and haul it in for the Kansas City Chiefs’ sixth touchdown Sunday. And once Hill stepped into the end zone, Andy Reid lowered his head and shuffled along the sideline. He said nothing to anyone. He showed no visible reaction at all. That he had delivered one final killing stroke to his former team, an add-on score with 2 1/2 minutes left in the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Eagles, was enough, a message that required no words.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles star Fletcher Cox isn’t being held accountable by Jonathan Gannon

We’ve known this for a while, but Fletcher Cox can officially be placed in that category of ‘made men’ who wear Philadelphia Eagles jerseys. Jonathan Gannon settled that for us on the Tuesday following Philly’s loss to the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Long ago, probably after the...
NFL
Atlantic City Press

Jonathan Gannon's defense is reeling, but his frustration lies with himself, not his Eagles players

Jonathan Gannon’s patience is running out, just not with his players. After seeing his Philadelphia Eagles defense surrender 40-plus points in back-to-back games, the defensive coordinator said his frustration lies solely on himself during a Tuesday news conference. “My level of patience, it’s wearing thin on myself,” Gannon said. “’Hey,...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jonathan Gannon clarifies comment about the Eagles’ defense not having a scheme

Eagles’ defensive coordinator spoke to reporters on Tuesday and talked a bit about Darius Slay’s success shadowing DJ Moore on Sunday, what he expects to see from the Buccaneers offense, and also took some time to clarify his previous comments about not having a specific scheme. Here’s what the DC...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy