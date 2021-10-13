Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is noncommittal on Darius Slay shadowing Bucs top WR
Darius Slay capped off a big week by welcoming a new baby boy and then snagging two interceptions from Sam Darnold in Philadelphia 21-18 come from behind win. Jonathan Gannon went away from his mostly zone approach, allowing Slay to shadow Panthers star wide receiver, D.J. Moore, for parts of the game. During game action where Slay was matched up with Moore, the veteran logged 2 passes defended, 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, and 42 total yards allowed.theeagleswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0