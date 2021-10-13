Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is noncommittal on Darius Slay shadowing Bucs top WR

The football stayed in the air a long time, as few of Patrick Mahomes’ passes do. This one wasn’t straight and targeted as a strong-bow’s arrow, but, instead, traveled a deep and feathery arc to an empty area of Lincoln Financial Field, giving Tyreek Hill enough time to sprint under it and haul it in for the Kansas City Chiefs’ sixth touchdown Sunday. And once Hill stepped into the end zone, Andy Reid lowered his head and shuffled along the sideline. He said nothing to anyone. He showed no visible reaction at all. That he had delivered one final killing stroke to his former team, an add-on score with 2 1/2 minutes left in the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Eagles, was enough, a message that required no words.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO