Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Buccaneers game in Week 6: Can Tom Brady be contained?

The Eagles will play Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 6. By some miracle the Eagles outlasted the Panthers and my perfect record remains. Allow me to gloat, as I am typically not the best prognosticator. But until the Birds prove me wrong, I’m sticking with my preseason predictions. This week wasn’t as hard as last. The Bucs are clearly the superior team. And while I think Nick Sirianni’s offense can’t possibly look as woeful as it did in Charlotte, I also don’t believe Jonathan Gannon’s defense would have rebounded from two dreadful outings if it were not for Sam Darnold.