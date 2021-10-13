CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Buccaneers game in Week 6: Can Tom Brady be contained?

By Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles will play Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 6. By some miracle the Eagles outlasted the Panthers and my perfect record remains. Allow me to gloat, as I am typically not the best prognosticator. But until the Birds prove me wrong, I’m sticking with my preseason predictions. This week wasn’t as hard as last. The Bucs are clearly the superior team. And while I think Nick Sirianni’s offense can’t possibly look as woeful as it did in Charlotte, I also don’t believe Jonathan Gannon’s defense would have rebounded from two dreadful outings if it were not for Sam Darnold.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
Washington Post

After beating the Eagles to move to 5-1, Tom Brady says the Buccaneers ‘have got to get better

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ride to a Super Bowl title last season was relatively bumpy. They didn’t resemble a viable championship contender until late in the season. They had a relatively modest 7-5 record and were on a two-game skid entering December. They lost twice during the regular season to the New Orleans Saints. They finished second in the NFC South. Quarterback Tom Brady played through a knee injury, adjusted to a new team and a new offense and had a game in which he forgot it was fourth down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Devonta Smith
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Tom Brady Makes Herculean Claim On His Future After Eagles Clash

There was a challenge that took social media by storm a few days back and it was called the “then and now” challenge. Ideally, in this challenge a couple of snaps are uploaded in form of a collage where people post their earlier pictures and juxtapose them with their current picture, highlighting the transition that they have been through in the stipulated time frame. However, it is a rare spectacle where a sports icon performs a “then and now” challenge, especially where they show off their picture in the prime thirties and then share a snap in their late or mid 40’s.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
New York Post

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Eagles#American Football#Super Bowl#Panthers#Bucs Patriots#Bucs 31
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Eagles should bench Jalen Hurts | Marcus Hayes

He has bad mechanics. Bad footwork. He throws bad passes and he makes bad decisions. These lead to bad losses. At 2-4, the Eagles’ season can be salvaged. Every remaining game is winnable, if they do this one, simple thing. Hurts has had his chance. He’s been the starter for...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals | What move means for offense

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved Eagles players in recent memory won’t be ending his career in midnight green. The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced. The rest of Ertz’s $8.5 million salary will come off the Eagles’ books and open up $4.22 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Surprise roster change shows new team direction

Jaelon Darden is officially the next man up for the Buccaneers. After a stellar preseason with the Buccaneers, it’s surprising that it’s taken Jaelon Darden this long to move into a key role in Tampa. Darden looked like he could play a starting role offensively earlier this year, not that he would, but his chance to contribute is finally here.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy