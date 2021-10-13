CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

By Nico Martinez
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

