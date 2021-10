England comfortably beat minnows Andorra on Saturday night to move ever-closer to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell had early opportunities from crosses, with the opener taking just 18 minutes to come after a VAR check overruled an initial offside call against Jadon Sancho. He ran onto a lofted pass and laid it off for Chilwell, who hammered in the strike for his first goal for the senior side.Phil Foden had played several defence-splitting passes in the first half and another of those set Bukayo Saka away to lash in a second just before the break. Sancho...

