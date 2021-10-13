Tractor Trailer Catches Fire After Crashing On Pennsylvania Turnpike

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the truck blew out a tire, hit the center barrier, and then caught fire.

The crash happened near the Beaver Falls exit and smoke could be seen billowing from the truck.

Despite the crash and the flames, the driver of the truck was not hurt.

As crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene, the turnpike was closed in both directions.