Beaver Falls, PA

Tractor Trailer Catches Fire After Crashing On Pennsylvania Turnpike

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the truck blew out a tire, hit the center barrier, and then caught fire.

The crash happened near the Beaver Falls exit and smoke could be seen billowing from the truck.

Despite the crash and the flames, the driver of the truck was not hurt.

As crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene, the turnpike was closed in both directions.

sewing needles
5d ago

I’m glad that the driver is safe. This seems to be happening more often on the turnpike. Is speed a factor?

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

SUV Crashes Into Cranberry Township Cemetery

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV went on a crash course in a cemetery in Cranberry Township. The crash happened early Friday morning at Saint John’s Lutheran Church at the corner of Freedom Road and Autumn Hill Drive. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge) The car took out about a dozen older headstones. The president of the church council says the cleanup won’t be easy. “That’s the next thing: finding out which stones were damaged and where they went and to what name,” said Church Council President Ed Dangle. Police say the driver lost control before the crash and suffered minor injuries. When it got lighter out, the SUV was towed from the scene.
CBS Pittsburgh

16-Year-Old Girl Shot In Knoxville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Sunday night. Police say the shooting occurred along Rochelle Street around 9:30 p.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officers who were dispatched to the scene found the girl had been shot in the thigh. They were able to apply a tourniquet to her leg until paramedics were able to arrive. Police have not provided any descriptions of potential suspects. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Hospitalized After SUV Rolls Down Hillside Near Steelers Facility On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man had to be rescued after his SUV rolled down a hillside near the Steelers facility on the South Side. Officials tell KDKA that the man was able to roll his disabled vehicle from East Carson Street into a parking lot. While the vehicle was still in gear, the SUV got away from him, and took him part of the way down the hillside. (Photo Credit: KDKA NewsChopper2) The man suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect In Custody After Woman Killed, Man Injured In Kennedy Twp. Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Kennedy Township. According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Pine Hollow Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz) Police say that first responders found a man and woman at the scene who had both been shot. Both people were taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the man was last listed in stable condition. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 35-year-old Deprincess Perkins of Pittsburgh. During the county police’s investigation, it was learned a verbal altercation took place inside of the Kennedy Lanes and continued outside in the parking lot and led to shots fired. County homicide detectives identified the shooter as 19-year-old Malik Smith of Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police He was arrested and is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. Smith is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Searching For 65-Year-Old Missing Man Nicholas Ciccone Last Seen Around Coraopolis

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Nicholas Ciccone, who is currently missing. Ciccone is 65-years-old, 6’0 tall and is described as having salt-and-pepper colored hair and green eyes. (Photo Courtesy Hopewell Police Department) Police say he was last seen driving a green 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck with a registration plate reading YTH2157 around 8:30 a.m. in Coraopolis. (Photo Courtesy Hopewell Police Department) The Hopewell Township Police Department asks anyone who sees him to contact them or their local police station.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom Wanted On Child Endangerment Charges After Toddler Wanders Away In Braddock

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a mom whose son was found alone wearing nothing but a diaper and t-shirt near a busy intersection in Braddock. Braddock Police say a woman found the boy roaming the area of Sixth and Margaretta streets last Monday. According to court paperwork, the grandfather told police he didn’t know how the child had gotten out and that the door on the house didn’t close. The criminal complaint says the grandmother told police she had left for the store and the child was with his mother and grandfather. Police say the mother, identified as Brittany Phillips, told investigators that she was home at the time. CYF was asked to investigate. The criminal complaint says Phillips had a similar incident happen before. She’s facing two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating After Body Found In Monongahela River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Monongahela River. Pittsburgh Public Safety says the body was found Friday near the Liberty Bridge by South 4th Street after reports a body was spotted around 6:15 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 53-year-old David Roberts. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
