The IEF’s method for methane [Gas in Transition]

Gas now number one in Germany: “It will play key role for foreseeable future” [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]. In Germany in the first half of 2021, for the first time ever, natural gas was the largest source of energy. According to Friedbert Pflüger, the new chairman of the supervisory board of German gas association Zukunft Gas, “it’s becoming increasingly clear that gas will continue to play a key role in the German energy mix for the foreseeable future”. Pflüger says the gas industry should get ready to convert its processes to hydrogen and that European politicians should concentrate on making Green Deals with countries like China and Russia. Germany was in for a surprise in August when figures were published on primary energy consumption for the first half of 2021. Natural gas consumption grew by no less than 16% compared to the year before. For the first time ever, gas became the largest source of energy with a share of over 30% – this in the country long known for its reliance on coal power andmassive investments in renewables. For Dr. Friedbert Pflüger, the new chairman of the supervisory board of industry association Zukunft Gas (“Future Gas”), the success of gas did not come as a great surprise. Pflüger, who is one of the most experienced perso...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO