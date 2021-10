TotalEnergies SE opened an offshore wind hub within its existing center for U.K. North Sea oil and gas, the latest example of fossil-fuel producers shifting to clean energy. The center will utilize the offshore expertise that TotalEnergies has built in Aberdeen, Scotland, over the last 50 years, the French company said in a statement on Monday. The move will enable staff to transfer their skills from oil and gas to renewables as that part of the company’s business grows.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO