The Native Union CLIC Case & Sling Bundle is a customizable aftermarket accessory for iPhone users that will provide them with a way to keep their device protected and accessible. The bundle comes with either the CLIC Pop or CLIC Classic case along with a regular Sling or Leather Sling that can be mixed and matched to suit style preferences. The smartphone carrying system will thus enable the device to be carried around the neck, over the shoulder and much more to suit the specific needs of the user.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO