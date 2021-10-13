IPC #333 | Superman & Lois

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 12 adds a new film unsuitable for anyone except the most hardcore fans of LOL Dolls. LOL Surprise: The Movie debuts at No. 6, and we'll all be punished for it by whatever higher being is out there judging us. The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller about a 9-1-1 operator, stays at No. 1, followed by the interminable classic Titanic. Also new to the list is the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO