Learn guitar with this awesome course bundle for $29

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you want to be a rockstar? The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is a hot ticket item for guitarists of all levels. Learning a new skill can be overwhelming, but this course bundle starts with the basics and gradually advances to more complex lessons. You’ll begin with the foundations, learning how to read, write, count, and strum a rhythm. Before long you’ll progress into focusing extensively on chords, scales, arpeggios, music theory, and jazz concepts. The extensive repertoire of songs is representative of jazz, blues, and bluegrass. Whether you’re just looking to jam in your garage with friends or have aspirations of becoming the next great rock legend—you’ll have a blast on your new musicianship journey.

www.clickondetroit.com

metalinsider.net

6 Helpful Tips to Learn to Play the Guitar More Easily

Playing the guitar is a lot of fun. It can also be difficult to learn, especially if you don’t have someone showing you how to do it right from the beginning. Here are some helpful tips that will help you get started with bass guitar tabs and make learning more enjoyable!
Augusta Free Press

5 most important tips to learn guitar

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Learning to play the guitar can really enrich your life. It can entertain you, help you to meet new people, and it gives you a new way to express yourself – through your music. While it’s definitely not something that you’ll learn overnight, there are some tips that can help to keep you on the path to playing guitar like a pro.
rekkerd.org

Image Sounds Guitar Bundle: 6 packs for $20 USD at ADSR Sounds

FLASH SALE ALERT! For $20 (normally $234) YOU get Guitar Bundle – a bundle of premium quality instrument loops by Image Sounds!. At more than 91% off, you get all 6 packs for the price of $20. Totally EXCLUSIVE. Don’t miss out! all 6 fully-loaded packs for just $20 – Act fast as this flash sale won’t last!
GeekyGadgets

Learn to play the guitar with TREYNER

TREYNER is a new system specifically designed to help you learn to play the guitar by “supercharging your learning experience” say its creators. The system includes real-time guidance and feedback as you play and uses a Bluetooth connection to your phone to access the Android and iOS companion application. 6 infrared reflector sensors capture and analyse your every movement just a fraction of a second and an array of 72 LEDs correspond to the first 12 frets on your guitar.
MusicRadar.com

Try these 5 inspiring slash guitar chords to learn

Guitar lessons: In this tutorial we're looking at a type of chord that offers a fresh alternative to basic barre chords. The shapes below are known as ‘slash chords’ thanks to the ‘/’ in their names and it just means that each chord has a different root note. So, for...
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts for Musicians, from Backup Drumsticks to DIY Electric Guitar Kits

Musicians are famously picky about their gear. Legends like Eddie Van Halen and Chuck Berry were apparently fans of .009 (read: light) strings, so why should the music folks in your life be any different? But if your guitarist already has a go-to gauge, or your resident rhythm-keeper swears by a classic 5A, shopping for them can be as challenging as defining their “it’s kinda post-punk-meets-acid jazz” musical style. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for musicians of all types and skill levels. Whether their instrument of choice is their voice or a 12-string, or they’re seeking a new...
mystar106.com

16 Million Americans Learned to Play Guitar in the Last Two Years

An estimated 16 million people started learning guitar in the past two years, with 62% saying that one motivator was the extra time they had while in quarantine. For context, 16 million is roughly 7% of the U.S. population. 72% of new players are between the ages of 13 and...
Inc.com

Music Lesson: Why Are So Many People Learning to Play Guitar?

The pandemic has given millions of us permission to make lifestyle changes and adjustments, dump longstanding and painful obligations that no longer served us well, and abandon -- once and for all -- certain projects that weren't ever going to happen. As I've noted, it also presented an opportunity to forgive, but not necessarily forget, friends, family, and fellow workers for things they said or did in the midst of the crisis (and the elections) that in the overall scheme of life and death things were pretty minor.
localspins.com

Grand Rapids Guitar Festival aims to foster ‘musical creativity, learning, improvisation’

Saturday’s first-year event boasts a day of workshops, exhibits, performances and a keynote address by Djangophonique’s Andrew Brown. Details and more at Local Spins. Picking up the guitar at age 12, Sam Granger has long expressed his love for jam bands and “atmospheric stuff,” not to mention the fingerstyle tradition of innovators such as Django Reinhardt and contemporary players Justin King, Antoine DuFour and Andy McKee.
dgmlive.com

A SECOND GUITAR CIRCLE COURSE

We are preparing for a second Guitar Circle course at Glen Cove, Long Island in mid-August 2022. I'm hoping that we will be able to attract a greater number of Audients this year than last, who provided a significant contribution to the course which I would like to develop. No...
WTVF

Delgado Guitars

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, photojournalist Nathan Sharkey introduced us to Manuel Delgado of Delgado Guitars. Manuel Delgado is a Nashville guitar maker following the Delgado tradition steeped in 4 generations of rich family history. Delgado Guitars is located at 919 Gallatin Ave, Unit 10, Nashville, TN 37206. For more information, visit www.delgadoguitars.com.
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
Guitar World Magazine

Is now the time to pick up a new Gibson or Epiphone guitar? Save hundreds in the latest Guitar Center sale

For many players, Gibson and Epiphone offer the chance to channel the awe-inspiring tones of their heroes while also giving them a voice of their own. Both of these historic guitar brands have been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and have been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest acts in music. Now, that notoriety often comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, the good folks over at Guitar Center are offering hundreds off a range of Gibson and Epiphone guitars.
bleepingcomputer.com

Learning to code? These bundles offer 270 hours of training

In professional web and software development, one-trick ponies are pretty rare. Most jobs require you to know at least a few different languages and frameworks, and how to piece them together. The more languages you master, the more doors start to open. You can learn multiple languages and frameworks with...
topgear.com

This guitar is styled after a Lexus LC, because of course it is

Fender’s custom shop teams up with Lexus for a guitar that’s... electric blue? We’ll see ourselves out. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Some things just go together. Gin and tonic. Whisky and snobbery. Similarly, some brands...
Neowin

This Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is Price Dropped to just $20

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time, you can save 98% off this Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. Kickstart your lucrative coding career with 119 hours of content on HTML, Data Science, different programming languages and more!
