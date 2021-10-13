Police Chase Comes To An End When Driver Slams Into An Adult Store Off Of McKnight Road

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police pursuit came to an end early on Wednesday morning when the driver of an SUV crashed into an adult store just off of McKnight Road.

Shortly after the crash, four people were taken into custody.

It is not known at this time what started the chase, how many people were in the SUV, and what their conditions are following the crash.

