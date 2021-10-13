CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Chase Comes To An End When Driver Slams Into An Adult Store Off Of McKnight Road

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police pursuit came to an end early on Wednesday morning when the driver of an SUV crashed into an adult store just off of McKnight Road.

Shortly after the crash, four people were taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN0x3_0cPhMvRM00

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It is not known at this time what started the chase, how many people were in the SUV, and what their conditions are following the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Driver arrested after leading police on an early morning high speed chase

Erie Police were engaged in a high speed pursuit early Saturday morning. Police pulled over an individual driving a Honda Accord who was traveling at a high rate of speed. The individual then fled the scene leading police on the high speed chase. The chase began at 17th and Cherry and ended at the 6300 […]
CBS 42

Truck driver shot in road rage incident on I-459, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A truck driver was shot on I-459 Monday in an apparent incident of road rage, police say. According to Sgt. Mike Mangina with the Irondale Police Department, a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg while driving a truck on I-459 northbound between Liberty Park and Grants Mill Road. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcknight#Police#Tv News#The Chase#Kdka Tv News#Kdka Photojournalist
cbs4indy.com

Downtown police chase ends with teen driver in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was taken into custody after police say he led officers on a chase through Indianapolis Thursday. Police say it began when a disturbance was reported at a gas station on Indy’s near northwest side. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle and scanned its license plate....
News 12

Police: Driver slams into police cruiser responding to Belt Parkway crash, 1 dead

A man was killed this morning when a car crashed into a police cruiser responding to a previous accident on the Belt Parkway. Police determined a BMW i8 traveling in the left lane of the westbound Belt Parkway rear-ended a Honda Pilot also traveling in the left lane. The 55-year-old female driver of the Honda and the 35-year-old male driver of the BMW remained at the scene.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car slams into North Hills business following police chase

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a Ross Township business around 2 a.m. Wednesday after two cars were involved in a chase. It’s unclear how many people were arrested in the incident that involved major damage to the AdultMart on McKnight Road, but Channel 11 has learned one of the cars got away.
WYFF4.com

Car slams into Simpsonville home; driver charged with DUI, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A man is charged with driving under the influence after the car he was driving slammed into a Simpsonville home, according to police. This happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood off of Highway 14. A viewer sent in the video above, which shows the car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Police: Driver Struck, Thrown Off Sunny Isles Bridge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunny Isles police said they found the body of man who was thrown off a bridge on Friday night. Authorities said the driver was westbound on 163rd Street bridge when he apparently experienced engine trouble. He stopped, at approximately 10:50 p.m., opened the rear engine compartment and was struck by another vehicle. He was thrown off the bridge and police said he presumably ended up in the water. The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Bring Me The News

Driver who stopped after hitting deer killed when pickup slams into back of his vehicle

A man who'd gotten out of his pickup truck to check its front end after hitting a deer was killed when another driver slammed into the back of his stopped vehicle. Donald Edward Zwilling, 56, had been northbound on County Road 45 in Lynden Township around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said, but stopped near 6th Avenue after a suspected deer crash.
wcbi.com

Driver of Tupelo Police chase and crash identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo police have released more information about a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in a crash. Investigators have charged the driver, 18-year-old Rayshod Goldthwaite of Birmingham, Alabama with felony fleeing. His bond is set at $50,000 Three other suspects are charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. The chase began around 8:30 P.M. when officers tried to stop a Dodger Charger speeding on McCullough. The driver crashed into a Toyota Camry at Rankin Boulevard and Main Street. Two people in the Camry were taken to the hospital. The driver and passengers in the Charger ran but were caught a short time later. During a search of the car, officers found two handguns. Additional charges could be filed in the case.
13abc.com

Passenger dies after driver fleeing from police slams into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crashed into a Toledo duplex on Tuesday night. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Nebraska Ave. According to a press release from Toledo Police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver drove away at a high rate of speed and tried to flee before crashing into the home.
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to police chase crash that ended with the deaths of elderly couple

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The man who led police on a high speed chase that ended in tragedy admitted his guilt in court. By doing so, he will not face the death penalty. Mason Meyer was charged with murder, among other crimes, for fleeing from Cincinnati police, eventually crashing and killing a beloved couple known throughout the community.
Cleveland.com

Drunk driver leads police on chase into Cleveland: Lyndhurst Police Blotter

At 2:35 a.m. Oct. 1, an officer attempted to stop a car for speeding. The driver did not stop, however, and led police on a chase that eventually ended in Cleveland. The driver, a Lyndhurst woman, 38, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the woman with OVI, speeding, fleeing and eluding, having a prohibited blood-alcohol content, driving without a license, failure to yield at a right of way and possession of marijuana.
PIX11

Bronx family desperate to find home for dog after owner is stabbed to death

THE BRONX — A Bronx family is desperately trying to find a new home for a beloved dog who lost his owner to a gruesome murder.  According to a local advocate, the 6-year-old pit bull mix named “Linus” was left behind after his owner, Rider Ferreras was fatally stabbed to death last year. Linus is currently […]
95.3 MNC

Police chase from Elkhart to Mishawaka ends with crash

A police chase ended with a crash early Sunday morning in Mishawaka. It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. The pursuit began in the are of Ash Road and Old U.S. 33 in Elkhart and ended with the collision in the 700 block of Lincolnway. There was no...
news4sanantonio.com

Uber driver's SUV stolen, police arrest patient after chase

HOUSTON - Police arrested a hospital patient on charges of taking an Uber driver's SUV and leading police on a chase that involved crashes into a patrol car and a civilian's vehicle. The incident ended in the 10,000 block of Westpark Drive, following a 30-minute car pursuit that ended after...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy