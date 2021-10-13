CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let the Black Friday 2021 deals begin: The stores open (and closed) on Thanksgiving

 5 days ago

Last year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday looked a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic . While holiday shopping has increasingly shifted to online in recent years, the pandemic led to an e-commerce boom.

But this year, many retailers will also focus on in-person shoppers, as in seasons past. This holiday season, industry watchers say consumers may opt to shop in stores because of shortages and supply chain issues, and reports of slower mail service .

While you can still get a lot of deals online , if you are ready to hit the stores, you'll want to know what's open on Thanksgiving Day and what time you can score in-person savings on Black Friday. Of course, there are plenty of earlier opportunities to get big savings, such as Amazon's already-released Black Friday-worthy deals , but if you're ready to shop 'til you drop, we'll help you stay on top of what's happening this holiday season with this list of major retailers and their plans for closures and sales.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart

Just like last year, one of the country's largest retailers plans to close on Thanksgiving Day . It's the second time in Walmart's history it's closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores will operate with normal hours on Nov. 24 and the retail giant plans to roll out its online Black Friday Deals for Days in early November.

Target

One of Walmart's top competitors, Target, also announced plans to close on Thanksgiving this year .

While shoppers won't be able to shop the aisles during the holiday, Target's Black Friday Now sales will be available through Black Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The home and kitchen giant will close on Thanksgiving Day but reopen on Black Friday. Deals will become available online and in-stores earlier in November.

Best Buy

While customers can still enjoy deals online and via Best Buy's app, physical stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year .

Beginning Nov. 26, shoppers can enjoy huge savings through a variety of sales events.

Top retailers open on Thanksgiving

Some of the most popular retailers that will remain open include CVS, Walgreens, RadioShack, Big Lots and Bass Pro Shops.

IN THIS ARTICLE
GMA

GMA

