CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Romania industrial production remain stable in August

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Bucharest — Romania's industrial production remained unchanged in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged month-on-month in August. Manufacturing output increased 0.1 per cent monthly in August. Electricity declined 3.5 per cent and production in mining and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
aba.com

Industrial Production Decreases in September

Industrial production decreased 1.3% in September after moving down 0.1% in August. Total industrial production in September was 4.6% higher than its year-earlier level. Manufacturing output decreased 0.7% in September. Durable manufacturing decreased 0.5%, while nondurable manufacturing decreased 1.0%. The output of utilities dropped 3.6%, while the index for mining decreased 2.3% in September.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

UK Manufacturing Production rises by 0.5% MoM in August vs. 0% expected

Britain’s industrial sector recovery gathered momentum in August, the latest UK industrial and manufacturing production data published by Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday. Manufacturing output arrived at 0.5% MoM in August versus 0% expectations and -0.6% booked in July while total industrial output came in at 0.8%...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Romania
Benzinga

Enzo Biochem Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Margin Remains Stable

Biosciences and diagnostics company Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE: ENZ) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $24.8 million. Revenue decreased 24% sequentially. The results reflect strong product sales, moderated by a slow-down in COVID-19 testing during the summer months. Segments: Enzo Clinical Lab revenue increased 30% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Turkey unemployment rate remains stable in August

Ankara — Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday. The jobless rate remained the same at a seasonally adjusted 12.1 per cent in August. The number of unemployed increased 11,000 from the previous month to 3.96 million. At the same time,...
WORLD
whbl.com

Romania remains vaccine sceptical despite surge in COVID-19 cases

ADUNATII-COPACENI, Romania (Reuters) – In leafy Romanian villages surrounding the capital Bucharest, few people realise one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country during the first 10 days of October, and vaccine scepticism remains high. These villages have some of the highest COVID-19 infection numbers and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ForexTV.com

Greece Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

Greece’s consumer prices increased for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday. Industrial production rose in August, separate report from the statistical office revealed. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent increase in August. Prices...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

German industrial orders fall more than expected in August

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in August on weaker demand from abroad following two months of unusually strong gains due to major contracts, data showed on Wednesday. The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods 'Made in Germany' were...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Copper production in Chile falls 5% in August - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, produced 81,500 tonnes of copper in August 2021, a 14% decline compared...
METAL MINING
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
power-technology.com

Robotics hiring in the power industry rose in August 2021

The proportion of power industry operations and technologies companies hiring for robotics related positions rose in August 2021, with 15.9% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position. This latest figure was higher than the 12.7% of companies who were hiring for robotics related...
ENGINEERING
Minneapolis Star Tribune

North Dakota oil production up nearly 3% in August

North Dakota oil and gas output rose 2.8% in August, while high crude oil prices could bode well for future production. "I am happy to report that both crude oil and natural gas production recovered from July," Lynn Helms, North Dakota's mineral resources director, told reporters in a conference call Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy