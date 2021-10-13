CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMiD900 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 97,228 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,360 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Augusta-Richmond County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,146 infections in Lincoln County, or 14,694 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 410 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 14,694 1,146 410 32
2 Aiken County, SC 15,700 26,207 190 317
3 McDuffie County, GA 15,960 3,431 321 69
4 Edgefield County, SC 16,138 4,320 198 53
5 Burke County, GA 16,324 3,681 337 76
6 Columbia County, GA 16,453 24,234 182 268
7 Richmond County, GA 16,980 34,209 314 632

