CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

This Is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMfYy00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 92,306 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,948 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,884 infections in Stokes County, or 12,818 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 218 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stokes County, NC 12,818 5,884 218 100
2 Forsyth County, NC 13,373 49,690 141 525
3 Davie County, NC 14,498 6,088 157 66
4 Davidson County, NC 15,111 24,883 173 285
5 Yadkin County, NC 15,295 5,761 186 70

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy