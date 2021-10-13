CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMdnW00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 21,191 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,177 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,674 infections in Albemarle County, or 7,215 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 89 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 110 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Albemarle County, VA 7,215 7,674 89 95
2 Nelson County, VA 8,500 1,259 108 16
3 Fluvanna County, VA 9,436 2,480 84 22
4 Greene County, VA 10,634 2,064 139 27
5 Charlottesville City, VA 10,948 5,150 123 58
6 Buckingham County, VA 15,079 2,564 212 36

