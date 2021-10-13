CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMa9L00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 108,309 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,078 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,467 infections in Yates County, or 5,866 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 104 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yates County, NY 5,866 1,467 104 26
2 Ontario County, NY 8,169 8,943 93 102
3 Wayne County, NY 8,239 7,486 88 80
4 Livingston County, NY 8,508 5,437 106 68
5 Orleans County, NY 9,719 4,002 209 86
6 Monroe County, NY 10,880 80,974 157 1,169

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy