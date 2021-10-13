CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMXS200 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 33,987 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,038 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lynchburg, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,399 infections in Bedford County, or 12,064 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 169 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bedford County, VA 12,064 9,399 169 132
2 Campbell County, VA 12,336 6,806 232 128
3 Amherst County, VA 13,051 4,161 166 53
4 Lynchburg City, VA 14,149 11,338 217 174
5 Appomattox County, VA 14,656 2,283 218 34

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy