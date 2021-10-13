CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMUnr00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 529,835 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,011 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 62,455 infections in Norfolk County, or 8,945 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, above the 249 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Norfolk County, MA 8,945 62,455 265 1,848
2 Strafford County, NH 9,623 12,340 87 112
3 Rockingham County, NH 9,642 29,421 95 291
4 Middlesex County, MA 9,650 153,938 243 3,880
5 Plymouth County, MA 11,153 57,117 293 1,501
6 Suffolk County, MA 13,267 105,046 239 1,895
7 Essex County, MA 14,022 109,518 317 2,475

Comments / 0

