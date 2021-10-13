CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMTv800 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 494,953 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,465 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 189,401 infections in Wayne County, or 10,753 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wayne County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 309 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, above the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, MI 10,753 189,401 309 5,451
2 Oakland County, MI 11,044 138,141 208 2,608
3 Livingston County, MI 11,120 20,960 117 221
4 Lapeer County, MI 12,222 10,780 260 229
5 St. Clair County, MI 13,179 21,030 310 495
6 Macomb County, MI 13,197 114,641 301 2,613

