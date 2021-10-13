CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

This Is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMQGx00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 139,035 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,025 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Calhoun County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,716 infections in Calhoun County, or 11,663 for every 100,000 people.

Though Calhoun County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 347 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Calhoun County, above the 220 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Calhoun County, SC 11,663 1,716 347 51
2 Saluda County, SC 12,109 2,458 256 52
3 Fairfield County, SC 14,111 3,205 409 93
4 Richland County, SC 16,459 67,197 180 734
5 Kershaw County, SC 18,022 11,599 298 192
6 Lexington County, SC 18,462 52,860 236 676

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#Sc
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy