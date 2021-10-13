This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 241,835 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,658 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,263 infections in Carroll County, or 6,723 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 172 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

