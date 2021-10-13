CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMD2k00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 241,835 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,658 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,263 infections in Carroll County, or 6,723 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 172 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 6,723 11,263 168 281
2 Howard County, MD 7,004 22,086 86 272
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 7,406 3,655 132 65
4 Harford County, MD 7,821 19,632 135 338
5 Baltimore County, MD 8,987 74,376 216 1,786
6 Anne Arundel County, MD 9,002 51,106 131 744
7 Baltimore City, MD 9,715 59,717 214 1,316

25 Cities Where Assaults Are on the Rise

There were 821,182 cases of aggravated assault in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI’s most recent statistics.  While incidences of almost every other type of crime recorded by the FBI decreased in number and frequency in 2019 over the previous year, cases of aggravated assault increased by 1.3%. This amounted to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
