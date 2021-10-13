CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMCA100 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 92,283 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,717 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,079 infections in Dade County, or 12,812 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 105 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 172 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dade County, GA 12,812 2,079 105 17
2 Catoosa County, GA 13,794 9,145 139 92
3 Walker County, GA 15,718 10,818 186 128
4 Hamilton County, TN 17,272 61,755 176 631
5 Sequatchie County, TN 19,559 2,881 204 30
6 Marion County, TN 19,724 5,605 183 52

