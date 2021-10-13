CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhMBHI00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 68,119 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,846 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Springfield than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,219 infections in Dallas County, or 13,449 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 242 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, MO 13,449 2,219 242 40
2 Webster County, MO 14,739 5,613 226 86
3 Greene County, MO 14,746 42,533 228 658
4 Christian County, MO 15,074 12,704 186 157
5 Polk County, MO 16,007 5,050 158 50

