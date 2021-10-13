CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhM54B00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 80,738 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,914 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jackson, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,547 infections in Hinds County, or 13,048 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hinds County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, below the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hinds County, MS 13,048 31,547 252 609
2 Madison County, MS 13,932 14,419 268 277
3 Rankin County, MS 14,345 21,695 254 384
4 Copiah County, MS 15,254 4,381 310 89
5 Yazoo County, MS 15,411 4,311 307 86
6 Simpson County, MS 16,197 4,385 428 116

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Obese County in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
wcbi.com

Mistake in land records: Mississippi home is sold for $236

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman says county government sold her house for $236 because of a mix-up in land records. She wants assurances that her family won’t be left homeless because of someone else’s mistake. Tiffany Ingram of Picayune tells WLOX-TV that an investment company bought the house when Pearl River County sold properties that had unpaid taxes. The company thought it was buying a vacant lot. Ingram said her family paid taxes but a developer had built their home on the wrong lot in a subdivision. The developer and a county official say they will resolve the problem without Ingram losing her house.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Oxford, Lafayette County officials demand action on deadly highway

OXFORD • City, county and regional leaders are demanding the state take action after three people died last week on a stretch of highway in Lafayette County. In a letter signed by Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Lafayette County Board of Supervisors President Mike Roberts, and Sen. Nicole Boyd and Rep. Clay Deweese and sent to all three MDOT commissioners, as well as executive director Brad White, on Thursday, officials have requested the state's department of transportation address issues with a span of Highway 7 that they say is unsafe.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Morgan records 121st COVID death in county

Morgan County health officials said Thursday that a woman in her 50s has died of COVID-19, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths in the county since March 2020 to 121. There have been 5,197 confirmed virus cases in Morgan County since March 2020, 76 of which are considered active, according to Morgan County Health Department.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WJTV 12

Natchez looking to fill a top job in city government

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is looking to fill one of its top administrative jobs because the current city clerk is stepping down in mid-November. Servia Fortenberry is credited with getting financial recordkeeping in order for the city of Natchez, where she has worked the past two years, the Natchez Democrat reported. Mayor Dan Gibson […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD: Missing La. man found safe in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man reported missing was found safe in Jones County on Wednesday driving in a resident’s yard. Jones County Sheriff’s Department located 83-year-old Willie E. Powell following a response to a suspicious vehicle call on McLemore Road. According to JCSD, the resident called 911...
LOUISIANA STATE
southalabamian.com

Several stolen items recovered in Marengo County

A stolen Polaris Ranger side-by-side was quickly recovered Thursday, Sept. 30 in Marengo County, thanks to the cooperative work of area law enforcement agencies, said Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith. Mark Burke of Louisiana has a hunting camp near Tallahatta Springs. He is friends with Shannon Tucker who owns Tucker...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WAFF

RAW VIDEO: Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery

Registration for the Virtual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run ends in just two days. The goal is to raise money to help upgrade technology at the Huntsville Hospital Breast Center. Sign up here > > > https://bit.ly/3iYHS93. Two major retailers are looking to hire employees. Kroger and Belk are both holding...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy