This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cPhM3Ij00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 43,792,254 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 703,599 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 197,399 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,209 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,385 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,502 infections in Chilton County, or 14,801 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 339 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 8, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 14,801 6,502 339 149
2 Walker County, AL 16,898 10,898 532 343
3 Jefferson County, AL 17,157 113,220 280 1,850
4 Blount County, AL 17,245 9,941 288 166
5 Shelby County, AL 17,478 36,924 155 327
6 St. Clair County, AL 18,035 15,746 376 328
7 Bibb County, AL 18,502 4,168 368 83

