Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

By Eric Meier
 6 days ago
If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

97.9 WGRD

Michigan’s New COVID-19 Hot Spot – The U.P.

When the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Michigan's Upper Peninsula had the lowest case rates is the state. Now its the new COVID-19 hot spot. Ever since things opened back up in Michigan, most people act like the pandemic has gone away. With many still not vaccinated who are not wearing masks, social distancing or basically taking any kind of precaution at all, the coronavirus numbers are continuing to climb in the Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Only In Indiana

Hardin Ridge Trail Is One Of The Best Hikes In Indiana For Leaf-Peepers

The state of Indiana is an awesome place for those who love to get outdoors and go hiking. Amazingly, there are more than 4,200 miles of awesome hiking, biking, walking, and running trails all over the Hoosier State, all of which are fabulous for an afternoon outside. During the time of year where the leaves begin to change and the autumn breeze begins blowing, these hiking trails turn into something even more magical! With all that said, now is the perfect time of year to visit Hardin Ridge and take a lovely fall hike in Indiana while the temperatures are still mild.
INDIANA STATE
97.9 WGRD

Can’t-Miss Pet Friendly Destinations In West Michigan

You wanna hit the road and enjoy all that West Michigan offers. However, you don't want to board your dog. Where should you go that offers cozy pet-friendly accommodations? Here are some Fido friendly options... In Kalamazoo, the Thirsty Hound, a tavern hosts weekly food trucks and other fun events!...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

