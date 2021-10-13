CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh Public Schools quarantining fewer students after altering COVID-19 protocol

Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Public Schools announced it has minimized the number of students entering quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic after changing its protocols. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tecumseh Middle School was shut down for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the district revisited its protocols and decided to limit the number of people students came into contact with throughout the day.

