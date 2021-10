NURSING FACULTY. Hereís your chance to become part of the premier nursing program in the area. The NDSCS Nursing Dept is seeking innovative and student focused faculty for a FT, 9 month, tenure-track position beginning Fall 2021. Requires a Bachelorís degree in Nursing and willingness to obtain Masterís in Nursing; an unencumbered ND registered nurse license (or the ability to attain); and two years recent clinical or related experience. Masterís Degree is preferred. Salary is DOE. Screening begins immediately ñ open until filled. Interested candidates must complete the online application. EOE. For more information, go to: www.ndscs.edu/join-our-team.

