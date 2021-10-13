Father arrested at school board alleges his daughter was assaulted by skirt-wearing boy, according to report
Father arrested at school board alleges his daughter was assaulted by skirt-wearing boy, according to report.video.foxnews.com
Father arrested at school board alleges his daughter was assaulted by skirt-wearing boy, according to report.video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8