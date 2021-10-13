The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: September 2021

Luca Formentini has been particularly productive over the past years. Still available is Scintilla, a moving collection of mostly delicate, intimate compositions, published on Audiobulb. More recently, his self-released sound art work Art Spaces: Noise in Art, Sonic Dialogues with Art Places (available from his own bandcamp store) opened up a fascinating new direction in his work. Most important to himself, however, is Intra-, available via Subcontinental Records, which he has described as his most personal work so far, and which sees him exploring new creative avenues and the use of his voice.

