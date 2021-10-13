CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: September 2021

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

The beauty of ambient music is the way its melodies can be mapped onto the high-minded concepts and environs of their creators while still leaving vast space for interpretation. Mostly wordless, often involving only one or two tones, the music invites you to bring your own moods and ambience to its sound. From Sarah Davachi’s minimalist musings to Space Afrika’s romantic rhythms, the best ambient releases of September often use conceptual art as suggestions, letting the listener’s environment fill in the rest.

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of September 2021

Fall is upon us and as the seasons change it brings along new music from some of the best Progressive House producers in the world. Dig into the tracks and turn it up!. See past progressive house charts here. 1. "SPY GAMES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LUKA SAMBE [MEANWHILE HORIZONS]. An...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

The Best Music of September: NPR Staff Picks

Every month, we ask the NPR Music staff: What's the one song you couldn't escape? What's the one album to which you'll return all year? In September, we explore Ada Lea's personal history map, danced to MUNA, gave Little Simz a standing ovation, marveled at Mon Laferte's Metallica cover, took a moment of solace with Sun El-Musician and meditated to the music of Jon Hopkins.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

A Playlist of Percussion at the Outer Limits

Against the conventional approach to percussion, with simple gear and canonical sound sets, this playlist aims to show how multifarious and exhilarating are the potentially unbounded resources of unconventional drumming. Virtually every object can be transformed into a percussive source, since everything has a hidden voice, with its timbre, its...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandcamp#Ambient Music#Conceptual Art#Afrika
rekkerd.org

Save 86% on Ambient Soundscapes & Textures Bundle by Black Octopus

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a promotion on the Ambient Soundscapes & Textures Bundle by Black Octopus Sound, a collection of 8 sound packs at a huge discount. The bundle comprises Earthscapes by Amani Friend, Deep Pads & Textures, Ambient Field Recordings, Ambient Atmospheres & Textures, Soundscapes by AK, Evolving Textures, OB6 Bass Soundscapes, and ARTFX Cinematic Creations.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Ambient Music For Piano & Elektron Octatrack

This live performance by Luca Longobardi shows one of the reasons why many people that figure out the Elektron Octatrack love it. While the Octatrack may be marketed with glitch techno demos, it’s an extremely deep and flexible piece of gear that can be used for a wide range of purposes. Here, Longobardi uses the Octatrack as a live looping multi-effects machine to process and accompany the piano performance – resulting in a performance that may bring to mind the work of Harold Budd or Nils Frahm.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New Takuroku Releases

JULIA REIDY – HOW TO SPOT A RIP. Julia Reidy writes and performs original music using guitars, synthesised and recorded sound. She plays as a soloist and in projects such as SPOILER, Tennis of All Kinds and the Splitter Orchestra. She’s also appeared in various ‘improvised music’ contexts and performed extensively throughout Europe, Australasia and North America. Succeeding recent issues of her work by Feeding Tube and Room 40’s A Guide To Saints, ‘brace, brace’ is Julia’s soaring return to for Slip: a dread-tinged incantation unfurling from breath-down-the-neck field recordings, auto-murmured voice, synthetic hum, and irrepressible guitar kinetics.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New and Coming Releases From 577 Records

Lior Milliger’s Free Improv Trio has been working, performing and recording in NYC’s Free improvised music scene for years, but Your Comfort Zone Will Kill You is their first album together. Though a largely improvisational project, the tracks present fully developed musical ideas that build plot, tension and story. In their interpretation, the musicians describe each sound and intensity—Hilliard Greene’s bass, Lior Milliger’s inquiring saxophone and Joe Hertenstein’s simmering drums—as competing, interacting characters. The album’s songs are diverse, ranging from delicate and balanced compositions towards escalating tensions, the same familiar instruments transforming themselves with delightful musicality. Hilliard Greene is also a longtime member of The Telepathic Band, which has multiple releases on 577 Records. Your Comfort Zone Will Kill You will be released digitally December 3, 2021.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Jeff Rosenstock releases ambient track

Jeff Rosenstock has released an ambient track. it's called "AMBIENT 106​-​3000" and it's a stand alone digital single. You can check it out below. Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Luca Formentini Interview

Luca Formentini has been particularly productive over the past years. Still available is Scintilla, a moving collection of mostly delicate, intimate compositions, published on Audiobulb. More recently, his self-released sound art work Art Spaces: Noise in Art, Sonic Dialogues with Art Places (available from his own bandcamp store) opened up a fascinating new direction in his work. Most important to himself, however, is Intra-, available via Subcontinental Records, which he has described as his most personal work so far, and which sees him exploring new creative avenues and the use of his voice.
ENTERTAINMENT
Amadhia

Ty Segall Picks His Bandcamp Favorites

If Ty Segall were the last man on Earth—and, by extension, his Drag City imprint God? was the last way to release records—Ty Segall would still be releasing records. Imagine I Am Legend, but replace the German Shepherd and Colt AR-15 with a dachshund (Fanny, his occasional cover star and muse) and a Fender Mustang. Maybe fewer albino zombies, too.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Sylvie Courvoisier and Mary Halvorson – Searching for the Disappeared Hour (2021; Pyroclastic Records)

By now, we are all aware of the notion of “pandemic time” – when your normal routine has been disrupted to the point that it is difficult to remember the day of the week much less the time of the day. Two experienced New York-based composer / improvisers, pianist Sylvie Courvoisier and guitarist Mary Halvorson, have attempted to capture this phenomenon in 12 duet pieces.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

A Guide to the Eclectic Funk Music of Bernie Worrell

As co-founder of the legendary psychedelic funk conglomerate, Parliament-Funkadelic (P-Funk), keyboardist Bernie Worrell was one of the most influential figures in popular music. With his innovative use of instruments like the Minimoog Model D—playing the synth for basslines and using the pitch wheel to create a portamento effect on the melodic sounds—as well as the Clavinet and Hammond B-3 organ, Worrell changed the way those instruments were played, helping to push popular music into daring new territory. Nicknamed “The Wizard of Woo,” Worrell had the ability to enchant listeners with the strange and electric sounds that he willed from his keyboards.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New Releases From All That Dust

ATD13 Evan Johnson ‘lists, little stars: piano music 2003-2020’, performed by Ben Smith. Evan Johnson consistently characterises his music as ‘absolutely private’; secretive, even. As a result, the listening experience can feel almost voyeuristic, as if looking over the pianist’s shoulder, catching the piano in an otherwise imperceptible whisper. ATD14...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New Ivo Perelman Box Reviewed

Tenor saxophonist Ivo Perelman (listen to his episode of the BA podcast via Osiris, Apple or Spotify) rarely releases a single album’s worth of music at a time. (Polarity, a duo with trumpeter Nate Wooley out now on Burning Ambulance Music, is a recent exception.) He always seems to have a multi-disc box in him, and his latest set is one of his largest. Brass and Ivory Tales offers nine CDs’ worth of duos with pianists, recorded between 2014 and 2021. His creative partners on this epic journey are Dave Burrell, Marilyn Crispell, Sylvie Courvoisier, Agustí Fernández, Vijay Iyer, Aruán Ortiz, Aaron Parks, Angelica Sanchez, and Craig Taborn.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Josh Sinton’s Predicate Performs ‘4 freedoms’ for Creative Quartet in NY

Acclaimed reedman and composer Josh Sinton celebrates his 50th birthday with the premiere of his new piece, 4 freedoms, with his group Predicate, at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, 58 Seventh Avenue, Brooklyn on Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. There will be a limit of fifty audience members allowed in the concert hall, but there will also be a simultaneous broadcast on Sinton’s YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/user/sinzheimers).
BROOKLYN, NY
avantmusicnews.com

Graphème First Edition Published

Source: smallest functional unit. Graphème is a publication for experimental musical scores. In this first edition of Graphème artists Tomomi Adachi, Lotte Anker, Tony Buck & Lloyd Swanton, Marina Cyrino, Tina Douglas, Mazen Kerbaj, Magda Mayas, Phill Niblock, Jon Rose, Ute Wassermann and Nate Wooley work with photography, drawing, graphics, mixed media and object scores, finding ways to notate and share personal techniques and sonic elements.
VISUAL ART
PopMatters

Hayden Thorpe Melds Electropop, R&B, and Ambient on ‘Moondust for My Diamond’

Moondust for My Diamond is Hayden Thorpe‘s second solo album since the breakup of his indie-rock band Wild Beasts in 2017. It’s a collection of low-key, mostly electronic-based pop songs that emphasize Thorpe’s breathy, often falsetto vocals. Despite being a pop album, high energy and big hooks are not the order of the day here. However, Thorpe’s penchant for intriguing arrangements and smooth singing is rewarding in its own right.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Faust’s 1971 – 1974 Box Set Reviewed

1971 – 1974 is the definitive statement of Faust, the least krautrock of all the krautrock bands, containing, as it does, the long mythologised missing album. But, asks Jeremy Allen, was it worth the wait?
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Sigur Rós, and More Featured on New Charity Ambient Album

Coldcut have compiled and sequenced an album of ambient recordings by old and new masters of the form, including Ryuichi Sakamoto and Suzanne Ciani. Released by Coldcut’s Ninja Tune imprint Ahead of Our Time to benefit mental health charities, @0 also features new work by Steve Roach, Julianna Barwick, Laraaji, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, as well as a Sigur Rós rework by the band’s close collaborator Paul Corley. It’s out November 19, preceded by EPs of paired tracks. Listen to the first, with Ciani’s “Morning Spring” and Smith’s “Mt Baker,” below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy