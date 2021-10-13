CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our view: The topsy-turvy job market

Gloucester Daily Times
 5 days ago

You don’t need to check results of the latest business survey to know many retailers and restaurants in the region are understaffed, but not by choice. The “help wanted” signs went up throughout the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, as the pandemic restrictions loosened and hiring starting picking up. But, rather than streaming back to the same jobs they held before, many people are changing fields or seeking jobs that pay more than before.

The Free Press

Our View: COVID: Vaccine ban will bankrupt business

You can be required to lift 50 pounds in some jobs, but not be required to get a vaccine, especially if you live in states like Texas or Montana. Such is the world we live in courtesy of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and other like-minded officials, who’ve decided they and not employers will dictate workplace rules and relationships instead of employers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gloucester Daily Times

Our view: Unclaimed asset list an interesting puzzle

It’s your money. You just need to ask the state treasurer’s office for it. The Unclaimed Property Division of Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s office published its periodic listing this week of a fraction of the tens of thousands of people, businesses and nonprofits that have $100 or more in an unclaimed financial assets.
“Let us do our jobs”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Navigating a pandemic has evolved since it first came on the scene nearly two years ago. Now, as the landscape is changing, so too are the efforts to contain COVID-19. Around the world different maneuvers have had different results. We are now seeing mandates being rolled out across America, first by private companies, and now by the United States Government.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Pantagraph

OUR VIEW: Give a break to servants

We have evidence now that’s more than apocryphal. People in service industries are leaving their jobs in record numbers. Those help wanted signs and unreal bonuses aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. What kind of issues makes a restaurant worker or a retail employee turn their back on employment? Take a...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
Gloucester Daily Times

Our view: An open and (staple) shut case

We’re not sure who is really behind one of the stranger Senate bills to be filed this year. The powerful Scotch tape lobby could have drafted it. Or maybe the bill, S.1408, was the brainchild of investors hoping to hit it big with a surge in demand for those plastic “chip clips” that keep our Cheetos fresh.
Vail Daily

Our View: Yes to Avon rental tax

Adequate workforce housing has always been a problem in Eagle County, but the current situation may be as bad as it’s ever been. With that in mind, local governments are putting serious resources into addressing the problem. But what’s needed is a stable revenue source. Both Vail and Avon this...
Gloucester Daily Times

Our view: Although uncomfortable, redistricting is a good plan

A redistricting proposal designed to promote fair representation amid a changing Bay State demographic was in the forefront on Beacon Hill last week. If passed, some legislative districts would change dramatically, especially north of Boston. Introduced Tuesday by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the new maps outline altered House and...
Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Real and long-lasting change takes all of us

Right now, more than 70 people with unique skills from different sectors and diverse organizations are working together to help ensure all residents of Essex County have access to our increasingly online world. This coalition includes organizations like nonprofit Tech Goes Home and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at Massachusetts Technology...
moneytalksnews.com

5 Industries Where Workers Are Quitting in Droves

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of their jobs, many of those workers are finding themselves unemployed again. But this time, it’s by choice. In what has been called the Great Resignation, millions of workers are quitting their jobs and looking for greener...
ECONOMY
Gloucester Daily Times

Peabody meatpacking firm will no longer recognize union

PEABODY — A Peabody meatpacking company whose brands include Bell & Evans chicken and certified Angus beef will no longer recognize or negotiate with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which had won an election last year to represent full and part-time production and maintenance employees. Bertolino Foods, which...
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
republicmonews.com

$1,400 Monthly Stimulus Payments Could Be Given To Selected Americans; IRS To Release Another Payments To Qualified Families

On October 15, 2021, new stimulus funds will be distributed. It is the most current installment of the federal Child Tax Credit expansion. That payout, as well as a large sum of money, was made available to citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, Fox45 Baltimore news reported.
U.S. POLITICS

