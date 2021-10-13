CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrelle Revis Lets His Real Thoughts Loose on Patriots, Bill Belichick

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zowzH_0cPhKZ0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycMTS_0cPhKZ0E00
Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Darrelle Revis won his first and only Super Bowl during his lone season the New England Patriots in 2014 but apparently isn't fond of his short stint with the team.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast with Brandon Marshall , Chad Johnson , Channing Crowder, and Jared Odrick , Revis said there was tension at Gillette Stadium and answered "I did not" when asked if he enjoyed playing in New England.

“When you deal with the things up there, it’s a little bit strenuous. And nobody likes it in the locker room,” Revis said. “That’s to be honest — nobody. Nobody likes it!”

Revis spent his first six seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 and signing with New England the following year.

The seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback returned to the Jets for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, finishing with a 53-55 record during both stints in New York.

Even still, Revis seems to have preferred playing for former Jets coach Rex Ryan over Patriots coach Bill Belichick .

“It’s just two different coaching philosophies. You know, Rex is a little bit more loose. You know, he likes dogs. He wants you to go out there and play hard, run into a wall,” Revis said. “You know, I’m happy for the grind and the hustle of winning Super Bowl 49, but you know, waking up every day and, you know, walking into the facility and having to deal with the tension. You know, you see why they’ve been in 10 Super Bowls, you see the hustle and the grind of it. But at the end of the day, there’s other philosophies to win. And it doesn’t have to be that way. I mean you got 32 teams with 32 coaches. Some are intense, some look at things another way, and there’s different philosophies to win the game.”

Revis also acknowledged DeflateGate and Spygate, noting that "people can look at that as cheating, you know, in a sense," and said he believes former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was most responsible for the New England's dynasty.

“TB12. I would say TB12. That was a steal for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, to draft him in the sixth round. Nobody never knew that Tom was gonna win this many championships,” Revis said. “But you gotta look at the hustle of Tom. Tom is one of the most competitive players on that field, and he knows how to move chess pieces on the board. To answer the question, it’s TB12. One-hundred percent. It’s the way that he knows how to run the offense in and out.”

Revis spent his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 before retiring. The former University of Pittsburgh standout recorded 497 tackles, 29 interceptions, 140 pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns during his 11-year NFL career.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

