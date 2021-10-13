CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope for a life free of abuse | Guest column

By Letters to the Editor
sanjuanjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by an anonymous client of SAFE San Juans. To this day, I still don’t fully understand when my relationship became abusive. I was fully aware of what makes a relationship healthy and unhealthy, I knew all the signs to look for. And yet I still ended up in an abusive relationship. It’s not something that happened overnight. It happened slowly, one little thing at a time, something that could be explained away or excused. It was because of the trauma he experienced, he didn’t mean to do it, he had a bad day, we just needed to work on our communication more, I needed to share my emotions more, he just needed to get help and have someone believe in him. I thought I could be that someone.

