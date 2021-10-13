CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

This week in Vinton County history

vintonjacksoncourier.com
 5 days ago

From the Oct. 11, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:. Thomas Harry Thornton, the man who escaped prison and lived under an alias in Vinton County after serving five years out of a 20 year sentence for shooting a Dayton police officer, was apprehended two weeks ago after the Vinton County Sheriff fingerprinted him. The following week, a petition circulated calling for his release. In the Oct. 11, 1951 edition of the Democrat-Enquirer, Ohio Governor Frank Lausche received the petition from Thornton’s wife. The Vinton County Sheriff felt confident that Thornton would be released again. The parole board was set to meet the following Monday.

