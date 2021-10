By Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, associate publisher and political and investigative reporter. CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson (pictured) and the city of Cleveland invite the public to join the mayor at Cleveland Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland on Thurs., Oct 7 for his final State of the City address. Doors open at 4:30 pm and remarks will be at 5:30 pm Everybody is welcome to this in person event, city officials said.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO