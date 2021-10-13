Alexis Daria on Exploring Boundaries and Family Dynamics in Her New Book

Whether your day needs a little pick-me-up, or you need a serious escape from the madness of the world at large, these five books are guaranteed to be a boon to the spirit. Each is unique (I like to think they’re all about forward momentum) but the connection is the action within the pages, whether observing the world around you, offering friendly advice just at the right time, solving a mystery (both inside and out), or watching a legend celebrating the “song of life.” There’s a fine line between reminiscence and discovery—a notion highlighted in my own book, Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World, which features over 3,000 items that spark joy—so if you haven’t read before or visited these titles in a while, may these five brighten the day or lighten the load.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO