'Chucky' TV Series: Where To Watch First Episode, Title, Fan Reactions, Spoilers

After years (and I do mean years!) of anticipation, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has finally opened in Los Angeles — and ABC has a special look inside for cinephiles. The first museum in Los Angeles, widely considered the movie capital of the world, dedicated to the history and art of cinema is a landmark space, one deserving of tons of spectacle. And this special doesn't disappoint, bringing out big guns (and longtime museum supporters) Laura Dern and Tom Hanks to host. Plus, a bevy of special guests that include Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Aldis Hodge, Marlee Matlin, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jurnee Smollett, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the museum. The museum's breathtaking exhibits include artifacts from classics such as The Wizard of Oz, a history of the Oscars, and the world's favorite Star Wars droids. Took a look at the magic yourself before booking your visit! —Maureen Lee Lenker.
